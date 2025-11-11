Catholic Church condemns killings in recent election-related protests in Tanzania

The Catholic Church in Tanzania on Monday condemned the killing of protesters in the country’s recent election-related demonstrations.

During a funeral service in Dar es Salaam, Archbishop Jude Thaddaeus Ruwa’ichi said there was an urgent need for healing, saying punishment for protests was “not to shoot and kill”.

Church leaders have called for continued prayers and national reflection, warning that there can be no peace without justice.

Their message comes as the government calls for dialogue following a disputed general election that international observers say fell short of being free and fair.

The leading opposition party, Chadema, claims at least 2,000 people died in the protests and many hundreds more were arrested and charged with treason.

It was one of two big parties that were barred from taking part in the election, one of several factors that led to the demonstrations.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan was declared the landslide winner of the 29 October vote.

Top opposition figures, including Chadema’s deputy leader John Heche, were released on bail on Monday.

Meanwhile, the treason case against main opposition leader Tundu Lissu was postponed after the prosecution’s witnesses failed to appear, citing security reasons.

Tanzania's Vice President Emmanuel Nchimbi on Sunday said the government would start dialogue to promote peace without saying who would take part.

The opposition has maintained its refusal to engage without a commitment to justice. More protests are planned for Independence Day on 9 December.