Tanzania charges dozens with treason after disputed election

Tanzania has charged dozens of people with treason following unrest linked to the country’s disputed October 29 election. Court filings released on Friday reveal that 76 suspects are accused of attempting to obstruct the vote “for the purpose of intimidating” authorities in Dar es Salaam. They also face additional charges of criminal conspiracy.

The charges come amid growing criticism of the election, which international observers say fell short of democratic standards. Opposition protests and clashes with security forces have rocked parts of the country, raising widespread concern about human rights violations.

The main opposition party, Chadema, claims that more than 1,000 people were killed as security forces cracked down on demonstrators, alleging that bodies were secretly disposed of to conceal the death toll. The government has denied these accusations.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan secured over 97% of the vote, according to the official tally, after key opposition candidates — including Chadema’s Tundu Lissu and ACT-Wazalendo’s Luhaga Mpina — were prevented from running. Rights groups say the election was marred by intimidation, arbitrary arrests, disappearances, and extrajudicial killings.

In a strongly worded assessment, the African Union stated that the election did not meet regional or international standards for democratic polls. AU observers reported ballot stuffing, multiple ballot issuance, and an environment that undermined a peaceful and credible process.

The situation continues to raise fears over Tanzania’s democratic trajectory and the potential long-term impact on political stability in East Africa.