Sudanese paramilitary group RSF agrees to humanitarian truce proposed by US-led mediator

The Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) says it has agreed to a humanitarian truce proposed by a US-led mediator group.

The RSF seized control of North Darfur’s besieged capital el-Fasher in late October after more than 18 months of fighting.

In a video released by the group on Thursday, RSF spokesperson, Al-Fateh Qurashi Bashir, said:

"In response to the aspirations and interests of the Sudanese people, the Rapid Support Forces affirm their agreement to enter the humanitarian truce proposed by the Quartet countries — the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Arab Republic of Egypt. This agreement aims to address the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of the war and to enhance the protection of civilians through the completion of the provisions of the humanitarian truce agreement, enabling the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to all Sudanese people.”

The Sudanese army said it would only agree to a truce if the RSF withdraws from civilian areas and lays down its weapons.

Humanitarian crisis

The siege of el-Fasher created a desperate humanitarian situation for civilians trapped in the city. Aid workers say people were forced to live on animal feed and rainwater and shelter in holes for safety.

RSF fighters reportedly massacred hundreds of civilians on taking the city, engaging in ethnically and politically motivated summary executions.

Two years of fighting for control of Sudan has killed more than 40,000 people — a figure rights groups consider a significant undercount — and has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis with over 14 million displaced. The capture of el-Fasher by the powerful Arab-led force raises fears that Africa’s third-largest nation may split again, nearly 15 years after oil-rich South Sudan gained independence following years of civil war.