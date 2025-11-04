Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

Kenya, IMF continue talks for new bailout deal

Kenyan President William Ruto addresses the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, September 24, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Richard Drew/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Kenya

Talks between Kenya and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new lending program are at a stalemate, the country's finance minister said Monday.

John Mbadi told a news briefing that the disagreement was over the classification of debt.

According to Mbadi, the international lender wants securitized loans to fund infrastructure projects classified as sovereign debt. Nairobi objects.

Mbadi said that further talks will be held to reach an agreement without specifying when.

Nairobi has sought a new bailout from the IMF after the expiration of the previous $3.6 billion deal in April.

Kenya hopes to raise $1.3 billion from a bond issuance later this month.

In October, the country managed to reprofile its $5bn loan acquired from China to build a modern railway to Yuan, there by saving the Treasury millions in interest payments.

Of Kenya’s $40.5 billion in external debt at the end of March, it owed $14.4 billion to the World Bank, $7.52 billion to eurobond investors and almost $5.04 billion to China, according to Treasury data.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..