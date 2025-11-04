Guinea's junta leader enters the December presidential race

Guinea’s military leader, Mamady Doumbouya, will stand as a candidate in the country’s first presidential elections since he seized power in a coup in 2021.

The general handed in his documents at the Supreme Court on Monday, the last day for submitting candidacy in the 28 December polls that are meant to restore constitutional order.

Despite a promise when he seized power that he would not run, a new constitution submitted by the junta and approved in a September referendum opened the door for him to do so.

The charter replaced arrangements agreed to after the coup, which had barred members of the military government from contesting elections.

It also requires presidential candidates to live in Guinea and be between 40 and 80 years old.

The Forces Vives, a coalition of opposition political parties and citizen movements have denounced Doumbouya’s decision to stand.

Under his rule, the junta has cracked down on dissent, including attempts to mobilise people to support a return to democratic rule.

It has also been criticised for suspending media outlets, restricting internet access, and brutally suppressing demonstrations.

While about 10 other candidates have submitted their applications, two of the biggest opposition parties, RPG Arc en Ciel and UFDG, have been excluded from the contest raising concerns about its credibility.

The Supreme Court will now examine the validity of the applications and publish the official list of candidates by 13 November.