Jamaica reels from catastrophic hurricane Melissa as Black River lies in ruins

The coastal town of Black River, described by the Jamaican government as Hurricane Melissa's "ground zero," lies devastated after one of the most powerful Atlantic storms on record tore through the island, claiming at least 19 lives and leaving a trail of unprecedented destruction.

The Category 5 hurricane made landfall near Black River on Tuesday with winds of 185 mph (295 kph), leaving up to 90% of the town's structures roofless.

The storm's fury shredded the famed bamboo tunnel leading to the town, forcing soldiers to clear the route with machetes.

In the aftermath, a slimy mix of mud and seawater coats mangled cars and debris strewn through narrow streets, with the stench of decay hanging in the air.

Desperate scramble for aid amid widespread collapse

With over 60% of Jamaica still without power and half its water systems offline, residents are scrambling for essentials.

Helicopters hover over isolated communities, airdropping food as desperate residents descended on local businesses giving away water-damaged goods.

"Jamaica needs help man, massive. First in our lives we are seeing this," one overwhelmed resident stated, capturing the scale of the crisis.

Historic storm ties records as recovery begins

Hurricane Melissa tied records for both wind speed and barometric pressure among Atlantic landfalls, its 15-foot storm surges crashing into aged structures.

As recovery efforts begin, authorities are walking a fine line between providing aid and maintaining order.

"We can appreciate that persons are devastated," said Superintendent Coleridge Minto, head of the St Elizabeth Police Division.

"But we want to ensure that we maintain law and order, even as we seek to rebuild."

The storm has been blamed for a total of 50 deaths across Jamaica and Haiti.