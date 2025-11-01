Amnesty international demands transparency amidst protest violence

Tanzania is facing a severe political crisis as post-election protests have turned deadly, with opposition groups claiming hundreds killed amid an internet blackout and military deployment following Wednesday's contentious vote.

While the UN reports "credible reports" of at least 10 deaths and Amnesty International documents over 100 fatalities, the main opposition party Chadema claims approximately 700 people have been killed in three days of protests.

The government has denied using "excessive force" and disputes these figures. Army chief Jacob Mkunda has labeled protesters "criminals" as security forces respond with live ammunition and tear gas.

Information blackout and electoral context

A complete internet shutdown and curfew have entered their third day, severely restricting information flow and independent verification of events.

The election was essentially uncontested, with main opposition candidates either barred from running or imprisoned.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan's CCM party, in power since 1961, has been declared winner of local votes amid opposition allegations of widespread ballot stuffing and electoral fraud.

International alarm and calls for restraint

The United Nations and Amnesty International have issued urgent appeals for restraint.

UN human rights officials have called for investigations into election-related violence and the immediate restoration of internet access, warning that "curtailment of communication will only further undermine public trust."

The crisis follows what rights groups described as a pre-election "wave of terror" featuring arbitrary arrests and abductions of opposition figures.