Tanzania unrest deepens as opposition alleges fraud and protests enter third day

Tensions escalated in Tanzania on Friday as hundreds of demonstrators clashed with police in the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, demanding that the electoral commission halt the release of results from Wednesday’s national vote. The unrest has prompted military deployment and an internet shutdown as protests spread nationwide.

The opposition has rejected the early results, particularly in semi-autonomous Zanzibar, where the electoral commission declared incumbent President Hussein Mwinyi the winner with 78.8% of the vote. Opposition leaders denounced what they called “massive fraud”, vowing to announce their next steps soon. A senior opposition figure accused the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) of “robbing Tanzanians of a real choice” after presidential candidates from the two main opposition parties were barred from running.

A security source confirmed to AFP that the army has been mobilised to support police in Dar es Salaam, where protesters have taken to the streets for a third consecutive day. The demonstrations began on Wednesday after youths rallied against what they described as harassment of opposition leaders and an election with no credible alternatives. Vehicles, a gas station, and police posts were set on fire during the chaos.

The government has not commented on casualties or the extent of damage. Amnesty International reported that at least two people were killed during Wednesday’s protests, while opposition figures abroad have spoken of higher tolls and are organising online support for demonstrators.

With tensions rising, authorities have postponed the reopening of universities scheduled for Monday. Army chief Gen. Jacob John Mkunda condemned the violence and vowed that the military “will work with other security agencies to contain the situation.”

As state television continues to broadcast results in favour of the CCM, many Tanzanians at home and abroad fear the crisis may intensify if dialogue is not urgently initiated.