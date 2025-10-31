Pink October campaign brings free cancer screenings to women in Fez Province

In Morocco’s Fez Province, 134 women from the Ain Bida Territorial Community have benefited from a special medical campaign organized as part of Pink October, the global month dedicated to breast cancer awareness.

The initiative, led by the Citizen Competencies Association for Development, focused on the early detection of breast and cervical cancer through free gynecology and obstetrics screenings. The campaign aimed to raise awareness among rural women about the importance of regular medical checkups and early diagnosis in saving lives.

“I am among the beneficiaries examined by the doctors here so that, God willing, there won’t be any serious symptoms,” said one participant. Another woman added, “Even though we didn’t know about it before, we came to benefit and we’ve learned a lot, including detecting many symptoms of diseases.”

Held in partnership with the Provincial Delegation of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection in Fez and in coordination with local authorities, the program was conducted under the slogan “Health is a Right and a Priority.” Medical exams were carried out under the supervision of Dr. Jihad Abou, a specialist in gynecology and obstetrics.