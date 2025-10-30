Several African leaders attend annual Paris Peace Forum in French capital

French President Emmanuel Macron welcoming heads of state to the presidential palace in the capital on Wednesday.

Several African leaders are among those in the city to take part in the two-day 8th annual Paris Peace Forum.

This include Togo’s President Faure Gnassingbé, Ghana’s John Dramani Mahama, Joseph Boakai of Liberia, and Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Amid numerous conflicts and other challenges facing the world today, discussions at this year’s forum take place under the theme "New Coalitions for Peace, People and the Planet".

It gathers together over 300 global leaders from governments, international organisations, businesses, civil society, and academia.

Key topics include conflict prevention and peacebuilding and defending democracy and information integrity.

Delegates will also look at the importance of investing in children as a driver of development, harnessing AI for peace and inclusive growth, and scaling transformative climate solutions.

The forum will also mark the 10th anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement, aiming to inject fresh momentum into climate action ahead of COP30 in Belém.