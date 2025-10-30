Mali revokes over 90 mining permits amid crackdown on non-compliance

Mali has revoked more than 90 mining exploration permits including those held by international companies after officials said operators failed to meet new legal requirements.

According to a decree signed by Mines Minister Amadou Keita, all rights under the canceled permits are now released and open for reallocation. The permits, issued between 2015 and 2022, covered exploration for gold, iron ore, bauxite, uranium, and rare earths.

The mining ministry said companies were asked to resubmit documents under updated rules, but widespread non-compliance led to the cancellations. It’s unclear if firms can appeal.

The move follows similar crackdowns in other African nations tightening control over natural resources. Mali, one of Africa’s top gold producers, has faced declining foreign investment amid growing insecurity and regulatory shifts.

The military-led government has also deepened ties with Russia, signing new energy and mining deals, including petroleum supplies and joint ventures in gold and lithium.