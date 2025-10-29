Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka announces U.S. visa revocation

Nobel Prize–winning writer and critic Wole Soyinka revealed on Tuesday that his U.S. visa has been revoked by the American consulate in Lagos. The 91-year-old Nobel laureate stated he was “very satisfied” with the revocation and confirmed the decision during a press conference.

Soyinka, renowned for his outspoken views, previously held U.S. permanent residency but surrendered his green card in 2016 amid the first term of former President Donald Trump, citing objections to U.S. policy. He said that the consulate asked him to bring his passport in person so that the visa cancellation could be processed at the counter.

According to a letter he read to the press — reportedly from the U.S. State Department — the revocation was executed under rules allowing a consular officer or the Secretary of State to cancel a non-immigrant visa at any time and at their discretion. Washington has not yet responded to request for comment.

Soyinka has taught and been honoured at institutions such as Harvard and Cornell, and continues to be a prominent voice on human rights, governance and culture in Africa and beyond.