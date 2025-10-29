Counting gets underway in Tanzania after tense day of voting and protests

Counting got underway in Tanzania’s general elections on Wednesday following a tense day marred by violent protests.

Police ordered a curfew in the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, following the demonstrations.

Internet services were disrupted across the country as videos of young protesters throwing rocks at security forces and a petrol station on fire circulated on social media.

Incumbent president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, is widely expected to strengthen her grip on power in the polls.

She came to office after the 2021 death of her predecessor, John Magufuli, and has left nothing to chance for her first presidential test.

Her administration has been accused of cracking down on dissent ahead of the vote, while candidates from the two leading opposition parties were barred from standing.

Hassan’s ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party has governed the country since it gained independence in 1961.

Protesters are angry about the exclusion of the CHADEMA and ACT-Wazalendo contenders and a wave of alleged abductions of government critics.

A spot check across dozens of polling stations revealed a low turnout, especially among younger voters.

The administration said the election was conducted fairly and has denied allegations of widespread human rights abuses in the run-up.

In addition choosing a president, voters are also electing members of the 400-seat parliament, and a president and politicians in the semi-autonomous Zanzibar archipelago.

Preliminary results are expected within 24 hours, but the electoral commission has up to seven days to announce the final outcome.