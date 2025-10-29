Burkina Faso lawmakers approve independent electoral commission dissolution

Burkina Faso’s Transitional Legislative Assembly on Tuesday approved the dissolution of the country’s Independent National Electoral Commission which has been in place for more than 20 years.

This formalises a bill adopted in July by the country’s military rulers, led by Captain Ibrahim Traoré. The junta had described the commission as a “waste of money” and susceptible to what it said was “foreign influence”.

Under the new law, the Ministry of Territorial Administration will now be in charge of organising elections.

When it seized power in September 2022, the military promised to restore a civilian government within 21 months.

But in May last year, the junta extended the period of transition by five years and announced that Traoré would be allowed to contest the next presidential election.

The military leaders have reduced ties with Western countries, including former colonial power, France, and forged a closer strategic and economic partnership with Russia.