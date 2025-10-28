Zanzibar early voting starts as Suluhu conducts last rally in Mwanza

President Samia Suluhu Hassan made her final campaign appeal to supporters on Tuesday, addressing a massive rally in the party's signature green colors as Tanzania prepares for general elections that are expected to extend her party's six-decade hold on power.

Speaking before a charged crowd at the CCM Kirumba grounds, President Suluhu highlighted her government's achievements in combating corruption.

"We have moved away from issues of corruption, and our reputation is gradually improving. We are continuing with that fight," she declared.

She also outlined key future priorities, emphasizing the importance of drafting a new constitution and preserving Tanzanian traditions and culture as "important" next steps for the nation.

Elections in a "climate of fear"

The campaign occurs amid heightened political tension in the country of 68 million people. Amnesty International has described the pre-election environment as a "climate of fear," citing a government crackdown on opposition leaders, civic groups, and journalists.

Critics have further noted that the opposition parties appearing on the ballot have been largely inactive, failing to mount a substantial campaign.

This observation was echoed by CCM supporter Ernest Mdumbwa at the rally, who stated that other parties "lack clear policy platforms."

A legacy of dominance

The Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), in its various forms, has governed Tanzania since independence from Britain in 1961.

With early voting already underway in Zanzibar and the main election scheduled for Wednesday, President Suluhu is widely anticipated to secure a new term, continuing the party's long-standing political dominance.