Ivory Coast: Campaigns close as Ouattara eyes fourth term

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has called on the country’s youth to vote in large numbers in the upcoming presidential election, touting himself as the candidate most committed to their welfare.

Voters in the nation of 32 million, one of West Africa's economic powerhouses, are due to cast their ballot on Saturday, with 83-year-old Ouattara running against four other candidates.

The election is being held amid political tensions after key opposition figures were barred from running, including former President Laurent Gbagbo and former Credit Suisse chief executive Tidjane Thiam.

After changing the constitution in 2016 to remove presidential term limits, analysts say Ouattara has high chances of winning the election with little challenge from the other candidates.

The Ivorian leader has said he is committed to addressing the country's security and economic challenges.

However, opposition leaders say his government has failed to meet expectations and suggest that those barred from running were removed from the ballot to pave way for Ouattara's victory.

The ban on key opposition leaders has prompted protests that authorities have tried to block.

Hundreds of protesters have been arrested, with some already sentenced to time in jail.