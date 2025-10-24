Henriette Lagou bids to become Ivory Coast’s first female president

On October 23 in Yopougon, a vibrant district of Abidjan, Henriette Lagou, candidate for the Ivorian presidency, met with her supporters for a final rally.

Her followers expressed strong hopes for her victory, highlighting her potential to address the needs of disadvantaged people, widows, and unemployed youth in the community.

Suzanne Gnohoulou, a supporter, emphasized, "We want her to lead the country because she understands our hardships. Our children have degrees but struggle to find jobs. We rely on small businesses to survive. If she's in power, we believe she can help us."

Facing the immense challenge of the election, Henriette Lagou is focusing her campaign on mobilizing grassroots support in working-class neighborhoods, a strategy that appears to be gaining traction.

Youssouph Diomandé, another supporter, added, "She is a woman of value. In all the time I've known her, I've respected her integrity and modesty. She doesn't seek attention, and I admire her intellect."

As the campaign heads into its final days, the president of the GP-Paix party hopes to transform this momentum into votes.

Lagou, a former minister under Laurent Gbagbo, has closed her campaign in Yopougon with a message of hope and reconciliation for Ivorians.

She stands determined to become the first woman to serve as President of Côte d'Ivoire.