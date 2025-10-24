Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

DRC: M23 accused of gold heist as group laments ceasefire violations

Gold bars are stacked in a vault at the United States Mint on July 22, 2014, in West Point, N.Y.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

Democratic Republic Of Congo

The M23 pushed back on accusations that the group stole millions of dollars in gold from a mine located in an area controlled by its fighters.

Twangiza, a mining company in South Kivu said this week that the group looted more than 500 kilos of gold from its concession in the province.

The company accused the group of employing Rwandan geologists to locate the mineral.

It put the value of the stolen gold at over $70 million.

But M23's coordinator Corneille Nangaa denied the accusations, saying the mine in question was operated by artisanal workers and not an industrial operator.

He accused government forces of striking the mine, blaming Kinshasa for ceasefire violations.

Reports by the United Nations and human rights groups have long accused M23 of plundering Congo's minerals and using their revenues to fund the rebellion.

Areas under the group's control are rich in minerals such as gold, coltan and tungsten. The ore is sent to Rwanda before being exported to international markets, according to reports.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..