Egyptians call for Rafah border crossing with Gaza Strip to be reopened

As desperately needed humanitarian aid remains scarce in Gaza, Egyptians are calling for the reopening of the Rafah border crossing.

The call comes as the Israeli army confirmed it carried out air strikes today in the Palestinian town on the border with Egypt.

As part of the first phase of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, Israel was scheduled to reopen the Rafah crossing on Wednesday.

Many Egyptians in Cairo expressed solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, saying reopening this crucial aid crossing could save many lives.

"This is the wish of all Egyptians for the past two years, for the borders to be opened. We wish that aid will enter Gaza and we wish for this humanitarian crisis to end,” said Cairo resident, Jada.

Others expressed their determination to assist Palestinians, describing them as their brothers and sisters.

"They are our brothers, or like our family. And we will do all we can to help them," said Maryam, who also lives in the Egyptian capital.

Israel on Saturday said the crossing between Egypt and Gaza would remain closed until further notice.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said its reopening would depend on Hamas handing over the bodies of deceased hostages.

One week into the increasingly fragile ceasefire, the opening of the crossing is crucial to the delivery of large amounts of aid.

But Israel and Hamas have been trading blame over alleged violations of the US-mediated ceasefire for days.

Egyptian Red Crescent Society vehicles loaded with supplies and mobile clinics are waiting at the border post to enter the enclave where the humanitarian situation remains dire.