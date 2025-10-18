Culinary innovator Fatmata Binta appointed FAO's Goodwill Ambassador for Africa

Meet Fatmata Binta, a chef, culinary innovator and now the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization’s Regional Goodwill Ambassador for Africa.

Born in Sierra Leone and based in Ghana, Binta has long-championed African heritage foods, underused crops and the empowerment of women farmers.

“This role means standing at the intersection of culture, food, and policy, advocating for Africa’s forgotten foods, and our food systems, and ensuring rural communities are heard,” Binta said as she accepted the award on Thursday.

The first African to win the prestigious Basque Culinary World Prize, Binta created the celebrated Dine on a Mat nomadic restaurant and her Fulani Kitchen Foundation, which supports small-scale female farmers in sub-Saharan Africa.

The award was made on World Food Day as the FAO this year also celebrated its 80th anniversary.