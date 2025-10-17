Gaza Strip: Efforts to remove rubble underway as fragile ceasefire holds

Israeli military operations have left Gaza Strip facing its worst structural damage and humanitarian crisis in modern history, the Hamas-run media office in Gaza said on Thursday.

It said in a statement that Israeli operations have generated roughly 70 million tonnes of rubble and debris.

But it’s not just piles of concrete and twisted metal. There are also human remains and unexploded bombs. Hamas officials said there is likely about 20,000 active munitions scattered across the enclave.

The United Nations said the level of destruction is in the region of 84 per cent, rising to 92 per cent in some parts, like Gaza City.

Hamas said efforts to remove the wreckage have been severely hindered by Israel’s ban on the entry of heavy machinery and equipment.

This, it said, coupled with the ongoing closure of all crossing into Gaza, is leaving recovery work almost impossible.

The media office urged the international community to pressurise Israel to immediately reopen the crossings and enable the start of clearing the massive debris and rubble.

Even once the sites are cleared, huge amounts of building materials will have to be imported into Gaza and essential services like water, sewage, and electricity restored.

In addition, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNWRA) said on Friday that almost all farmland in the Gaza Strip has been destroyed or is inaccessible.

This is leaving families who once relied on agriculture now without income and is driving food prices to unprecedented levels.

The UN estimates that it will take about $70 billion to rebuild the Gaza Strip amounts, an operation that will take many years before any hope of a return to normality.