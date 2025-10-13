Heavy rain causes major flood damage in Morocco's Nador province

Heavy rain this weekend has caused major flood damage in the Moroccan province of Nador. The northeastern coastal city saw 66 millimeters of rain in just 24 hours, leaving streets homes and vehicles underwater.

Residents say the damage from rainwater that accumulated in dry valleys and creeks and overflowed.

"There are three wadis that overflow here: Wad Imouadan, Wad Trougout, and Wad Bou-brahm," one local man said. "These three wadis pour their waters here; they donâ€™t go to other placesâ€”they come and gather here."

No fatalities were recorded but several roads were damaged and schools were forced to suspend classes.

"Every time these wadis flood, it causes problems here," another resident said. "The community helps each other But it creates real dangers for people, homes, and property."

Last week, Morocco’s Minister of Equipment and Water said managing the risk of floods has become a pressing issue for the country, particularly as climate change accelerates. He made the comments at the unveiling of a new study on flood risk prevention plans in the western Bouregreg basin.