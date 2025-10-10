Senegal reports 17 deaths in rare rift valley fever outbreak

Senegal’s health authorities have confirmed 17 deaths in what is being described as a major outbreak of Rift Valley Fever (RVF) — the country’s worst in decades.

According to Dr. Boly Diop, head of RVF surveillance at the Ministry of Health, 119 cases have been recorded since the outbreak was declared on September 21, mostly in northern livestock-producing regions.

“This is the first time Senegal has counted so many people affected,” Diop told local media.

Rift Valley Fever is a mosquito-borne viral disease that primarily affects livestock such as cattle, goats, and sheep. Humans can become infected through mosquito bites or contact with infected animals, particularly during slaughter or birthing. While most cases are mild, severe infections can cause brain inflammation, eye damage, or hemorrhagic fever, which can be fatal.

The World Health Organization warns that herders, farmers, and slaughterhouse workers are most at risk. Experts say climate change — with alternating heavy rains and hot weather — is creating ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes, increasing the likelihood of outbreaks.

Senegal’s last major RVF epidemic in the 1980s killed more than 200 people, and health officials are now urging preventive vaccination of livestock and stronger mosquito control to curb the spread.