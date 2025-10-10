Welcome to Africanews

Gunfire erupts as Haitian leaders hold rare meeting at national palace

By Agencies

Haiti

Heavy gunfire broke out in downtown Port-au-Prince on Thursday just as Haiti’s leaders held a rare cabinet meeting at the National Palace, a site long dominated by armed gangs.

Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, members of the transitional presidential council, and other top officials had gathered to approve key government measures in what was meant to be a symbolic show of state authority.

Before the gunfire, officials attended a flag-raising ceremony as police guarded the palace from behind sandbags. A government statement earlier called the meeting “a decisive step in the gradual resumption of state control over downtown Port-au-Prince.”

Moments later, automatic gunfire echoed through the area. Local media reported that at least one armored vehicle was struck, and videos showed a convoy of official cars speeding out of the palace as civilians ran for cover.

No injuries or deaths have been confirmed, but the incident underscores Haiti’s fragile security situation. Armed groups still control up to 90% of the capital, despite recent efforts to reclaim key areas from gang coalitions such as Viv Ansanm.

