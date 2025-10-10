Gunfire erupts as Haitian leaders hold rare meeting at national palace

Haiti
Heavy gunfire broke out in downtown Port-au-Prince on Thursday just as Haiti’s leaders held a rare cabinet meeting at the National Palace, a site long dominated by armed gangs.
Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, members of the transitional presidential council, and other top officials had gathered to approve key government measures in what was meant to be a symbolic show of state authority.
Before the gunfire, officials attended a flag-raising ceremony as police guarded the palace from behind sandbags. A government statement earlier called the meeting “a decisive step in the gradual resumption of state control over downtown Port-au-Prince.”
Moments later, automatic gunfire echoed through the area. Local media reported that at least one armored vehicle was struck, and videos showed a convoy of official cars speeding out of the palace as civilians ran for cover.
No injuries or deaths have been confirmed, but the incident underscores Haiti’s fragile security situation. Armed groups still control up to 90% of the capital, despite recent efforts to reclaim key areas from gang coalitions such as Viv Ansanm.
01:06
Haiti mourns victims killed by drone attack targeting gangs in Port-au-Prince
00:55
Six countries encourage peaceful dialogue in Madagascar crisis
01:09
At least 8 children dead in drone attack in gang-controlled slum in Haiti
01:21
Haitian soldiers complete mlitary training in Mexico
01:13
Burkina Faso: Jihadist attacks have killed about 50 civilians since May, HRW says
Go to video
Conservative activist Charlie Kirk assassinated at Utah university