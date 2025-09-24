US threatens visa ban for corrupt Nigerian officials

The US mission in Nigeria says it will bar government officials and other high-profile individuals from entering the United States if they are found to be corrupt.

In a post on social media platform, X, it warned that they risk visa restrictions as part of Washington’s broader push for accountability and good governance.

The US government has in the past imposed bans on Nigerian politicians accused of undermining elections and democratic processes.

Last month, London-based independent policy institute, Chatham House, warned that despite 25 years of reform attempts, corruption remains embedded in Nigeria’s institutions.

It said the impact on society was both devastating and multifaceted, undermining the country’s democracy, eroding economic prosperity, and negatively impacting growth.

The latest US warning comes as Nigerian transparency advocates raise concerns over alleged mismanagement of public funds and abuse of office across all levels of government.