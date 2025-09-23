Africa's big names make it to the 2025 Ballon d'Or final ranking

Ousmane Dembélé won the prestigious Ballon d'Or after leading Paris Saint-Germain to their first Champions League title. On the women's side, Aitana Bonmatí has once again claimed the award for the third consecutive year.

The 2025 Ballon d'Or showcased some outstanding talents. Mohamed Salah has made headlines yet again, climbing to fourth place in the rankings. The 33-year-old Egyptian striker continues to impress with Liverpool, and his ongoing success is a testament to his effectiveness and longevity in the game. Salah's presence at the top is a remarkable milestone for a generation of African players.

Salah scored 29 goals in his 38 league appearances this season to help Arne Slot's Reds lift the title last season.

Also making waves this year is Achraf Hakimi, who secured a sixth-place finish. At just 26 years old, the Paris Saint-Germain defender has firmly established himself among the elite in his position. His strong performance underscores the growing recognition of African defenders in these prestigious awards.

Another notable mention is Serhou Guirassy from Borussia Dortmund, who finished 21st. While he may not have reached the podium, his performances have solidified his status as a key figure in the African football scene, highlighting the increasing diversity of talent represented.

The rising presence of African players at the Ballon d'Or is significant. With two players in the top 10, this year's results emphasize that African footballers are not only emerging talents but also established stars competing at the highest levels of international football.