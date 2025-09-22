South African conservationists mark World Rhino Day amid rising poaching threat

Conservationists in South Africa are marking World Rhino Day under the shadow of relentless poaching, as the country continues to be both a safe haven and a battleground for the iconic species.

At the Dinokeng Game Reserve, home to a thriving rhino population, strict security measures are in place — though their details remain secret to prevent poachers from exploiting vulnerabilities. On average, one rhino is still killed every day in South Africa, underscoring the scale of the threat.

Wildlife monitor Marius Fuls made an emotional appeal to the public, urging support rather than unrealistic expectations of rangers on the frontline.

“Please, please, please, do not expect rangers to just go out in the bush and shoot poachers. That’s not something rangers need to hear. And please do not tell a ranger that we’re not going to win this war. If we as conservationists stop believing that, then we have lost it. We’re the last thin green line between the extinction of rhinos,” Fuls said.

South Africa holds the world’s largest populations of both black and white rhinos — around 2,000 and 12,000 to 13,000 respectively — making it a global stronghold for the species. But this status also makes the country a prime target for organized crime syndicates driving the illegal horn trade.

Gillian Rhodes of the Peace Parks Foundation says that while South Africa’s conservation record is globally recognized, it comes at a price.

“South Africa has been notoriously really good at conservation … and as a result we still have some of the biggest rhino populations in the world, both white and black rhinos. But because of that success, we have really been the target of rhino poaching and organized crime,” she explained.

According to the International Rhino Foundation, there are about 26,700 rhinos left in the wild globally. South Africa’s conservationists stress that their role as “custodians” of the species is critical to preventing extinction.

Despite the challenges, they remain hopeful that community engagement, international cooperation, and relentless vigilance will keep the animals safe for generations to come.