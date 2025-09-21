Guinea votes on constitutional referendum that could pave return to civilian rule

Sunday's referendum on Guinea's constitution could see a return to civilian rule after four years under a military junta. The vote will determine whether military leader Mamadi Doumbouya will be allowed to run for president.

As polls opened at 7 a.m. in Conakry’s Kaloum neighborhood, voters lined up to cast their ballots in Guinea’s referendum, paving the way for a return to civilian rule four years after former president Alpha Conde was deposed and the military took power.

One of the key elements of the proposed constitution is that it would allow the country’s military leader Gen. Mamadi Doumbouya to run for president, currently forbidden under Guinean law. From a central Conakry polling station, Mabinty Kalabane, 23 was voting for the first time. She said she was voting in favor of the referendum.

"From the articles that I’ve read – I couldn’t take the time to read every single one –but anyway, the majority that I read are really in our interest. So I’m confident for (the referendum),” she said. When Doumbouya took power in the 2021 coup, he said he was acting to prevent the country from slipping into chaos and chastised the previous government for broken promises.

Despite rich natural resources, over half of Guinea’s population of 15 million people is experiencing “unprecedented levels of poverty and food insecurity,” according to the World Food Program. Many people in Guinea, disillusioned by previous regimes, have been enamored by Doumbouya’s vision of a prosperous, developed Guinea.

Karamoba Cissé, 29, an IT specialist said “My wish is the restoration of democracy in Guinea, firstly. And then I hope that all Guineans will work hand in hand to develop our nation, our community that is Guinea.”

'Masquerade'

The referendum campaign has been dominated by a push for a “Yes” vote. The military regime dissolved more than 50 political parties last year in a move it claimed was to “clean up the political chessboard.”

Weeks before the referendum, it suspended the three main opposition parties, making it impossible for them to organise rallies. More than half of the population cannot read or write, which means they only get information about the new constitution from the military government.

Opposition politicians have called for a boycott of the referendum. Cellou Dalein Diallo, an exiled opposition leader, called the referendum “a masquerade” which is “destined to legitimise a coup d’etat.”

Polls are expected to close at 6 p.m. local time.

There are 6.7 million eligible voters, and the referendum needs a voter turnout of at least 50 percent to pass. The new constitution is widely expected to be adopted. Provisional results are expected Monday.