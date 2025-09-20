Eswatini protesters rally at US Embassy over deportation deal

Pro-democracy protesters from Eswatini gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in Pretoria on Friday, voicing strong opposition to a reported deal between the U.S. government and Eswatini’s monarchy that would see deported migrants returned to the southern African kingdom.

Protesters accused King Mswati III, Africa’s last absolute monarch, of striking the deal for personal gain, allegedly accepting up to $500 million in exchange, with no benefit to ordinary Swazi citizens.

“Swaziland is the second highest in suicide rates in Africa,” said protest organizer Philile Khumalo. “That’s due to deep poverty and social issues. Yet the king can make a $500 million deal with the U.S., and none of that will help the people. That’s why we’re here today.”

The protest highlighted broader frustrations with Eswatini’s economic inequalities and authoritarian rule. Demonstrators called for an end to the monarchy and demanded accountability.

Sakhile Nxumalo, president of the Swaziland Youth Congress, said the deal would only strengthen the royal family’s grip on power. “These billions won’t fight crime or help people,” he said. “They’ll just sustain the king, his 15 wives, and his lavish lifestyle.”

Eswatini is classified as a lower middle-income country, but 63% of its population lives below the poverty line, and youth unemployment stands at a staggering 58%, among the highest rates globally.

Protesters are urging both the U.S. and Eswatini governments to reconsider the agreement and prioritize the well-being and rights of the Swazi people.