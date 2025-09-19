Taliban free British couple after seven months in detention

The Taliban on Friday released a British couple who had been held in Afghanistan for more than seven months on undisclosed charges.

Peter and Barbara Reynolds, aged 80 and 75, had lived in Afghanistan for nearly two decades, running an education and training organization in Bamiyan province. They chose to stay after the Taliban seized power in 2021.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, Taliban Foreign Ministry spokesperson: "Two British citizens, Peter and Barbara Reynolds, who violated Afghan law, were released from prison today after a court hearing. The Islamic Emirate does not look at the issues of citizens from a political or business perspective… We also thank the sincere efforts and facilitation of the mediation of the brotherly country of Qatar in this regard, which came with the British Special Representative Richard Lindsay, and to whom the British citizens were handed over."

Qatar — which has long played a mediation role between the Taliban and Western governments — brokered the release. The couple was handed over to a British envoy and left Afghanistan the same day, according to diplomats familiar with the talks.

The case drew international attention and concern over Taliban governance. The Reynolds’ family in the U.K. had repeatedly urged their release, alleging mistreatment while they were detained.

The move comes as the Taliban continues its push for international recognition, four years after reclaiming control of Afghanistan.