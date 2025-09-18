Gabon gears up for legislative and local elections as campaigns kick off

Gabon is gearing up for a crucial electoral phase following the recent presidential elections.

Following Brice Oligui Nguema's victory on April 12, which marked a significant political shift after a coup toppled the long-standing regime of Ali Bongo, Gabon will hold legislative and local elections on September 27 and October 11.

The electoral campaign officially kicked off in the early hours of September 17, with Hermann Immongault, Minister of the Interior, announcing the opening during a press conference.

He emphasized the unprecedented excitement surrounding these elections, stating, 'Never in the memory of Gabonese people have elections generated such enthusiasm.'

In total, approximately 1,600 candidates are vying for 145 parliamentary seats, while around 17,000 individuals are competing for various municipal and departmental council positions.

It is these elected councilors who, through indirect voting, will select mayors, heads of departmental assemblies, and senators.

More than twenty political parties are participating, including the ruling UDB party led by President Oligui Nguema, as well as the PDG founded by former President Omar Bongo.

This upcoming election is seen as a crucial step in solidifying the transition initiated after the August 30, 2023, coup, which ended over fifty years of Bongo family rule in Gabon.