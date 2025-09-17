UK hosts Donald Trump in pomp-filled historic second state visit

United Kingdom
Donald Trump is set to meet King Charles III during his unprecedented second state visit, as well as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Not everyone is happy though - earlier in the week, crowds took to the streets to protest against Trump's visit.
Donald Trump arrived in the UK on Tuesday for a state visit, the first time that an American president has been accorded a second state visit in the Kingdom. The British government hopes that a multi billion dollar technology deal will show UK-US relations are in tact despite differences over the war in Ukraine and the future of the Western alliance.
The US president is spending time with King Charles III during a pompous ceremony on Wednesday, before talks on Thursday with Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers, Starmer's rural retreat.
Not everyone is happy about the visit though: crowds gathered in front of Windsor castle earlier in the week to demonstrate against Trump’s visit. Some chanted 'Donald Trump is not welcome here'.
They’re not the only ones who are angry about the visit: images of the US President and Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto the walls of Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening, as Trump touched down in the UK.
Several people were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications in the wake of the projections, according to Thames Valley police.
