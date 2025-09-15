Less than 100 days till kick off in AFCON Morocco 2025

The countdown is on! Just 100 days remain until the 35th Africa Cup of Nations kicks off and this time, Morocco is set to host the continent’s biggest football spectacle, from December 21st, 2025 to January 18th, 2026.

It's been 37 years since Morocco last hosted AFCON and the Confederation of African Football says this edition is poised to be the biggest ever, aiming to smash records set in AFCON 2023, which drew 1.5 billion TV viewers and over 2.4 billion digital engagements.

CAF is calling on fans across Africa to get ready for a tournament that will unite the continent and showcase African football on the world stage like never before.