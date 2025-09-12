Congo: health officials grapple with latest ebola outbreak

According to the WHO, limited access and a lack of funding are among the challenges facing health officials trying to respond to the latest Ebola outbreak in southern Congo. It marks the first Ebola outbreak in almost two decades in Kasai province, a remote part of the country.

A United Nations peacekeeping helicopter was used to suply hundreds of vaccine doses to the area. An additional 1,500 doses will be sent from the capital of Kinshasa, according to WHO officials.

Africa's top health agency repored that since the outbreak was confirmed in early September, the number of suspected cases has jumped from 28 to 68. The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has so far recorded 16 deaths.

Recent U.S. funding cuts have caused major concern. The U.S. had backed the response to Congo’s previous outbreaks, including in 2021 when the U.S. Agency for International Development provided up to $11.5 million to support efforts across the continent.