Ghana welcomes US deportees amid global controversy over migrant policies

By Rédaction Africanews

Ghana

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama stated that Ghana has agreed to accept West African nationals who were deported from the US.

Mahama later confirmed that Ghana had already received a group of 14 deportees, including Nigerians and one Gambian. He later said the deportees had already been facilitated a return to their own countries.

There is no information on the total number of deportees Ghana is willing to take.

In July, the US deported five individuals to Eswatini and eight others to South Sudan.

Rwanda received seven migrants deported from the United States in August, weeks after the two countries reached an agreement for the transfer of up to 250 people.

Rights groups have argued that the Trump administration's increasing practice of deporting migrants to third countries violates international law and the basic rights of migrants.

The deportations have faced opposition by courts in the US, though the Supreme Court in June allowed the government to restart swift removals of migrants to countries other than their homelands.

