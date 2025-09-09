Ethiopia launches Africa’s largest dam as neighbors eye power imports

Ethiopia
Ethiopia has inaugurated Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam, a $5 billion megaproject expected to more than double the nation’s power supply.
The Grand Renaissance Dam, built on a Nile tributary near the Sudanese border, will generate over 5,000 megawatts, powering homes, businesses, and even the country’s growing fleet of electric vehicles.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hailed the launch as a “big achievement,” saying the dam shows what Africans can accomplish. Leaders from across the continent attended the ceremony, with South Sudan and Kenya announcing plans to import Ethiopian power.
But the project has stirred controversy. Egypt, heavily dependent on the Nile for water, calls the dam an “existential threat” and accuses Ethiopia of violating international law by moving forward without consensus.
Abiy sought to reassure neighbors, vowing Ethiopia will share prosperity, not cause harm.
For many Ethiopians, the launch is a source of pride. “We will have enough power to charge our electric vehicles from the new dam,” said bus driver Belay Tigabu in Addis Ababa.
