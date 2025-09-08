Burundi's Ézéchiel Nibigira appointed president of Economic Community of Central African States

The Economic Community of Central African States has a new president: Ézéchiel Nibigira, Burundi's former Foreign Minister.

He was appointed to a five-year term at a meeting in Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, succeeding Angola's Gilberto Verissimo.

With a doctorate in business administration and finance, Nibigira is a member of parliament for Burundi's ruling CNDD-FDD and a leading figure in the party. He has also served as Burundi’s ambassador to Kenya and Minister in charge of the East African Community.

However, the task ahead is daunting, with the security situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo at the top of the agenda. An ally of the DRC, Burundi has tense relations with Rwanda, which backs the M23 rebel group fighting government-aligned forces in the country. Kigali has left ECCAS, accusing the organization of siding with Kinshasa over the ongoing violence.

Nibigira will also have to continue to reform the commission and work to restore its credibility after being accused of poor management.

Established in 1983, ECCAS aims to maintain peace, security and stability among its members and develop an integrated economic community.