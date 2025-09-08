Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

300 South Korean workers detained in US immigration raid to be returned home

South Korean government says it will repatriate workers detained in US immigration raid   -  
Copyright © africanews
Screenshot Africanews
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

USA

Three hundred South Korean workers detained during a massive immigration raid in the United States will be released and brought home, South Korea’s government said on Sunday. 

"As a result of the swift and united response by government ministries, economic organizations and companies, negotiations for the release of the detained workers have been concluded," Kang Hoon-sik, chief of staff for President Lee Jae Myung said. "Only administrative procedures remain, and as soon as these are completed, a chartered flight will depart to bring our citizens back. Our government will remain vigilant and respond responsibly until all our citizens are returned safely."

According to South Korean media, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is due to leave for the US for talks related to the workers' release.

Last week, US immigration authorities detained 475 people, most of them South Korean nationals, at Hyundai's vast manufacturing site in Georgia.

Agents focused on a plant that is still under construction, where Hyundai has partnered with LG Energy Solution to produce batteries for electric vehicles.

The operation was the latest workplace raid conducted as part of the Trump administration's mass deportation agenda. 

But this one is distinct because of its large size and because the targeted site has been touted as Georgia's largest economic development project.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..