300 South Korean workers detained in US immigration raid to be returned home

Three hundred South Korean workers detained during a massive immigration raid in the United States will be released and brought home, South Korea’s government said on Sunday.

"As a result of the swift and united response by government ministries, economic organizations and companies, negotiations for the release of the detained workers have been concluded," Kang Hoon-sik, chief of staff for President Lee Jae Myung said. "Only administrative procedures remain, and as soon as these are completed, a chartered flight will depart to bring our citizens back. Our government will remain vigilant and respond responsibly until all our citizens are returned safely."

According to South Korean media, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is due to leave for the US for talks related to the workers' release.

Last week, US immigration authorities detained 475 people, most of them South Korean nationals, at Hyundai's vast manufacturing site in Georgia.

Agents focused on a plant that is still under construction, where Hyundai has partnered with LG Energy Solution to produce batteries for electric vehicles.

The operation was the latest workplace raid conducted as part of the Trump administration's mass deportation agenda.

But this one is distinct because of its large size and because the targeted site has been touted as Georgia's largest economic development project.