Congo to vaccinate health workers, contacts amid ebola outbreak

The World Health Organization said it dispatched its experts alongside Congo’s Rapid Response Team to Kasai province to strengthen disease surveillance, treatment and infection prevention and control in health facilities. It is also delivering supplies including personal protective equipment, mobile laboratory equipment and medical supplies.

Congo has a stockpile of treatments and of the Ervebo Ebola vaccine, WHO said.

"We had previously prepositioned 2,000 doses of Ebola vaccine in Kinshasa, which we are releasing to vaccinate contacts and health workers," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

It's the 16th outbreak of Ebola in Congo, and Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba said the fatality rate, estimated at 53.6%, showed the gravity of the situation.

The confirmed case was of a 34-year-old pregnant woman in the locality of Boulapé, in southern Kasai province. Research on the suspected cases was ongoing.

“To date, the provisional report shows 28 suspected cases and 15 deaths, including 14 in Boulapé and 1 in Mweka, as well as four health care workers,” Kamba said.