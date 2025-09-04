Congo confirms new Ebola outbreak in Kasai

Congo has confirmed a fresh outbreak of Ebola in southern Kasai, reporting 28 suspected infections and 15 fatalities.

Health officials identified the initial patient as a pregnant woman admitted in late August with bleeding symptoms in Bulape; she died within a week, followed by illness among hospital staff and lab workers who had contact with her.

The National Institute of Public Health declared a heightened emergency this week after the number of potential cases grew. On Thursday, the health ministry officially stated that Ebola is spreading once again in the region.

Provincial authorities first counted eight deaths, but the number increased rapidly as symptoms typical of Ebola, high fever, vomiting, and various bleeding, spread among others exposed during treatment or burial.

Ebola spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of the infected. Early signs include fever, fatigue and muscle aches, which may progress to severe bleeding and organ failure. Caregivers and relatives are particularly vulnerable during patient care or funerals, with nearly half of past patients dying from the disease.

This marks the sixteenth time Congo has faced Ebola since the first documented outbreak in 1976. Some previous outbreaks have killed hundreds, and Central Africa remains at risk for recurrent infections.

The ministry says the current outbreak was identified after the virus was detected in a 34-year-old woman admitted with classic symptoms in August.