Xi and Putin hold high-stakes talks in Beijing ahead of major military parade

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin to Beijing on Tuesday, calling him an “old friend” as the two leaders began a new round of bilateral talks. The meeting highlights the deepening ties between China and Russia, particularly since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. President Putin described the relationship as “strategic” and at an “unprecedentedly high level.”

“Our close interaction reflects the strategic nature of Russian-Chinese relations,” Putin said during the talks.

President Xi echoed the sentiment, positioning China as a steady global partner amid growing geopolitical shifts. “China and Russia have remained true to their original aspirations and stayed the course,” Xi said. “We support each other’s national development and advocate for a more just global order.”

China has continued trading with Russia despite Western sanctions, providing a vital economic lifeline. At the same time, Beijing faces scrutiny over accusations that some Chinese companies may be indirectly supporting Russia’s military sector. Xi has also promoted China’s stability in contrast to trade disruptions caused by U.S. tariffs introduced under former President Donald Trump.

The talks come one day before a major military parade in Beijing, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. China is expected to unveil its latest military technology, showcasing homegrown hardware and its growing global ambitions.