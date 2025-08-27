Over 50 hopefuls vie for Ivorian presidency as electoral commission closes bubmissions

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire – The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) closed its candidacy submission process on Wednesday, receiving over 50 applications for the presidential election scheduled for October 25. The high number of submissions sets the stage for a closely watched electoral process, marked by both the return of major political figures and the notable exclusion of others.

The deadline saw candidacies from key figures representing major political parties.

Incumbent President Alassane Ouattara submitted his bid for the ruling Rally of Houphouëtists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP).

He was joined by former Prime Minister Pascal Affi N’Guessan of the Ivorian Popular Front (FPI) and former First Lady Simone Ehivet Gbagbo of the Movement of Capable Generations (MGC).

In a significant development, the leadership of the Democratic Party of Côte d’Ivoire (PDCI) submitted a file for Tidjane Thiam, while the Party of African Peoples - Côte d’Ivoire (PPA-CI) submitted one for former President Laurent Gbagbo.

This move comes despite the fact that neither name appeared on the final electoral list published by the IEC in June, indicating that their parties are proceeding without a confirmed “plan B.”

Internal divisions and independent entries

The decision to back Thiam and Gbagbo has not been without internal conflict.

Several high-ranking officials within these parties have publicly defied their leaderships to pursue their own presidential ambitions.

Jean-Louis Billon, a deputy from the PDCI, was disavowed by his party after announcing his candidacy under the banner of the Democratic Congress, a coalition of eight parties.

Similarly, Ahoua Don Mello of the PPA-CI entered the race with what his chief of staff termed a “precautionary candidacy” to ensure the party is represented, leading to his removal from party positions.

The field is further crowded by independent candidates, including Tiassalé deputy Antoine Tiémoko Assalé and former Abidjan prefect Vincent Toh Bi-Irié, each hoping to secure a place on the final ballot.

The road ahead and confirmed absentees

The IEC now has three days to forward all submitted files to the Constitutional Council.

The Council is tasked with the critical job of verifying the eligibility of each candidate and the validity of their collected sponsorships.

While it has until September 10 to publish the final list of approved candidates, two major figures have already been ruled out: former Prime Minister Guillaume Soro and former Youth Minister Charles Blé Goudé.

Both were removed from the electoral list due to convictions by Ivorian courts, ensuring their absence from the upcoming race and shaping the political landscape for the October election.