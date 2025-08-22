NGO rescues migrants allegedly thrown into sea off Libya

Mediterranean Sea
An Italian NGO says it rescued ten migrants off the Libyan coast after they were allegedly thrown overboard by armed militiamen.
The group, Mediterranea Saving Humans, released footage showing a “military-type” boat approaching their rescue ship about 30 nautical miles north of Tripoli overnight Thursday into Friday. They claim the attackers punched, kicked, and forced migrants into rough waters before the NGO’s crew pulled them to safety.
The organization says its vessel has faced repeated intimidation in recent days from both the Libyan Coast Guard and masked men on unmarked speedboats, despite operating in international waters.
Libya has long been a major departure point for migrants risking the Mediterranean crossing to Europe. The IOM says nearly 24,500 people have died or gone missing along the route over the past decade, making it one of the deadliest migration corridors in the world.
