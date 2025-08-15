Final preparations underway for Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska

Final preparations are underway for the U.S.-Russia Summit in Anchorage, Alaska, the United States.

The one-on-one meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled for Friday in Anchorage.

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, where the summit is expected to be held, is the largest military installation in Alaska.

Media reporters were spotted outside the base on Thursday, with military personnel maintaining order. According to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, Anchorage airspace will be closed on Friday, with specific road restrictions in place due to security risks.