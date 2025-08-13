Nigeria military kills 592 terrorists in Borno offensive

Nigeria’s military has eliminated 592 terrorists in the northeastern state of Borno over the past eight months, marking a significant escalation in the fight against Boko Haram and Daesh-linked militants. The air force intensified air strikes across the restive region, destroying over 200 technical vehicles and 166 logistics hubs in a sweeping offensive aimed at crippling insurgent operations.

Chief of Air Staff Hasan Abubakar announced the milestone during a meeting with Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum on Tuesday, stating that the recent achievements have exceeded last year’s operational results.

The precision and frequency of air strikes have increased, targeting key terrorist strongholds and disrupting their supply chains.

Swift and surgical air campaign

"This year, our air campaign is quicker, more precise, and more surgical," Abubakar declared. "We are eliminating high-value targets, crippling logistics networks, and dismantling cells that threaten peace in the northeast."

The operation included coordinated day-and-night strikes across critical locations such as Gonori, Rann, Dikwa, Damboa, Azir, and Mallam Fatori.

Nigerian Air Force aircraft conducted 798 combat sorties, logging over 1,500 operational flight hours under Operation Hadin Kai, the military’s counter-terrorism mission in the region.

Decades of terror and displacement

For years, Boko Haram and Daesh-affiliated militants have waged violent campaigns in Nigeria’s northeast, targeting security forces and civilians.

The insurgency has led to widespread displacement, with thousands killed and entire communities uprooted.

The recent surge in military operations aims to dismantle remaining terrorist networks and restore stability.

Expanding the fight: joint operations in Zamfara

The success in Borno follows another major strike this week in Zamfara State, northwest Nigeria, where the military killed numerous armed kidnappers in a joint air-and-ground operation.

Over 400 assailants were reportedly preparing to attack a village before being intercepted and neutralized.

A renewed push for security

With insurgent activities persisting across multiple regions, Nigeria’s military is ramping up offensives to reclaim territories and protect vulnerable populations.

The latest figures demonstrate a more aggressive and effective approach, but challenges remain in sustaining long-term peace in the conflict-ridden northeast.

As operations continue, authorities remain cautious, acknowledging that while significant gains have been made, the fight against terrorism is far from over.