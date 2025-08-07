South Africa: Uproar as accused in pig farm murder case walks free

The decision by the prosecuting authority to withdraw charges against Adrian de Wet was made after a deal to turn him into a state witness.

He was one of three men facing murder charges after two Black women were killed at a farm and their bodies fed to pigs near Polokwane in South Africa's northern Limpopo province last year.

The women were allegedly looking for food when the farm owner shot them dead.

De Wet who worked as a supervisor on the farm will testify that he was forced to throw the women's bodies into the pig sty by the farm owner, BBC reported Thursday.

He was released by the court Wednesday.

De Wet will pin farm owner Zachariah Johannes Olivier and another farm worker who is yet to enter plea.

Relatives of the dead women have expressed outrage at the prosecution's decision, calling it a denial of justice.

The case has elicited uproar in South Africa where racial tension remains high.

The White minority owns most of the private farmland where Black people work low paid jobs.

The trial which opened on Monday is set to resume on October 6.