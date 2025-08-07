Morocco’s Nif region hosts collective wedding to celebrate cultural heritage

In the heart of Tinghir Province, the Bougafer Association for Development and Solidarity, in partnership with the Nif Commune, has organized a vibrant collective wedding festival, blending tradition, solidarity, and social support.

Held under the banner of cultural preservation, the event brought together local couples, residents, and members of the Moroccan diaspora to celebrate marriage customs passed down through generations. The initiative, especially timely during a challenging economic period, helps ease the financial burden on young couples while reinforcing community bonds.

“These are our authentic traditions that we have preserved for many years and continue to celebrate each year with pride and honor,” said one participant. “It takes place in an atmosphere of tolerance and solidarity.”

The celebration featured traditional Amazigh music, symbolic gift-giving, and colorful performances, turning the day into a joyful expression of cultural identity. Organizers say the festival is not only social in nature but a vital way to keep heritage alive and promote shared values among future generations.