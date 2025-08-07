Egypt says 800 aid trucks sent for Gaza as more await clearance

The Egyptian Red Crescent confirmed on Wednesday that nearly 800 aid trucks have been sent for inspection at Israel’s Kerem Shalom crossing since July 27, as part of renewed efforts to deliver humanitarian relief to Gaza.

The aid delivery follows Israel's easing of restrictions late last month, allowing limited entry of supplies after months of closure and siege.

“The number that was originally prepared was approximately 1,000 trucks carrying around 14,500 tons,” said Amal al-Imam, CEO of the Egyptian Red Crescent, during a press briefing at the Rafah border. “So far, 800 trucks have entered Gaza, and today we are waiting to see how many more go through. Most of the cargo is food supplies and flour.”

Al-Imam emphasized that the effort is ongoing and critical, especially as more than 3,000 tons of additional supplies remain queued for entry.

Standing nearby, North Sinai Governor Khaled Megawer reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to humanitarian assistance, amid political tensions and accusations from opposition groups.

“What you have witnessed right now... proves that we are still working very hard to send aid to the Gaza Strip and stop starving people from death and killing,” said Megawer. “We are playing our role, whatever the propaganda is.”

The Rafah crossing has remained closed to inbound aid since March 1, when Israel banned entry and later took control of the Palestinian side of the crossing during renewed fighting. Aid trucks from Egypt must now pass through Kerem Shalom, where Israeli forces conduct inspections before handing over the goods to the UN and aid agencies.

Some trucks were seen returning from the border Wednesday, reportedly after Israeli forces rejected their cargo, while dozens more awaited clearance.

The aid convoy marks one of the largest humanitarian pushes since the closure of the Gaza border, amid warnings of famine and growing international pressure to reopen aid corridors.