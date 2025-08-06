Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Nigerian man extradited to U.S. over $3M fraud schemes

Nigerian man extradited to U.S. over $3M fraud schemes
Arrested pirates that hijacked the Panama-flagged Maximus vessel are handcuffed in Lagos, Nigeria Monday, Feb. 22, 2016   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sunday Alamba/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

France

A Nigerian man, Chukwuemeka Victor Amachukwu, 39, has been extradited from France to the U.S. to face charges of hacking, wire fraud, and identity theft, the Justice Department announced.

Amachukwu and his Nigeria-based co-conspirators allegedly hacked U.S. tax firms, stole personal data, and filed fake tax returns scamming the IRS out of at least $2.5 million. He’s also accused of running an investment scam and fraudulently obtaining $819,000 from the Small Business Administration’s disaster loan program.

He was arrested in France and brought to New York, where he now faces multiple federal charges and potentially decades in prison.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..