Nigerian man extradited to U.S. over $3M fraud schemes

France
A Nigerian man, Chukwuemeka Victor Amachukwu, 39, has been extradited from France to the U.S. to face charges of hacking, wire fraud, and identity theft, the Justice Department announced.
Amachukwu and his Nigeria-based co-conspirators allegedly hacked U.S. tax firms, stole personal data, and filed fake tax returns scamming the IRS out of at least $2.5 million. He’s also accused of running an investment scam and fraudulently obtaining $819,000 from the Small Business Administration’s disaster loan program.
He was arrested in France and brought to New York, where he now faces multiple federal charges and potentially decades in prison.
