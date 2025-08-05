One dead, another critical as over 100 migrants rescued near Canary Islands

At least one migrant died and another was left in critical condition during the rescue of more than 100 people attempting to reach Spain’s Canary Islands, authorities confirmed Monday.

The group, traveling in an overcrowded cayuco (wooden boat), was spotted adrift nearly 300 kilometers off the coast of Western Sahara before being brought ashore in Gran Canaria.

Rescue operation spanned hours amid dire conditions

The Spanish maritime rescue vessel Guardamar Polimnia reached the migrants’ boat late Sunday after an 11-hour journey from the Canary Islands.

The operation was initiated after a French warship, the Beautemps-Beaupré, first spotted the distressed vessel 185 kilometers off Dakhla, Morocco.

The French crew remained on standby until Spanish rescuers arrived.

One passenger died during the crossing, while another—evacuated by helicopter—was hospitalized in serious condition upon arrival.

Red Cross teams met the survivors at Arguineguín pier in southern Gran Canaria, though it remains unclear if any minors were among the group.

Rising toll on african migration route

The incident highlights the deadly risks of the Atlantic migration route to the Canary Islands, a gateway to Europe for thousands fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa.

Overcrowded, unseaworthy boats frequently face extreme conditions, with many passengers suffering dehydration, hypothermia, or drowning before rescue.

Spanish and EU border agencies have reported a surge in arrivals this year, with rescue operations becoming increasingly frequent.

Authorities warn that smugglers are using riskier routes to evade patrols, leading to more tragedies at sea.

Ongoing humanitarian crisis

The Canary Islands have become a focal point of Europe’s migration challenges, with local facilities struggling to accommodate arrivals.

Monday’s rescue follows weeks of similar operations, including another cayuco intercepted days earlier with over 160 people onboard.

As debates over border policies intensify, humanitarian groups urge expanded search-and-rescue efforts to prevent further loss of life.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Maritime Rescue service continues its patrols, bracing for more distress calls as migration pressures persist.